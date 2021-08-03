Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Community Members Organizes Back To School Giveaway

By Dre Day
Posted by 
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Community Members Organizes Back To School Giveaway. I absolutely love this time of year. Everyone is coming together to offer free resources to people in need in the community. Just when many families need it the most. As I was scrolling n Facebook, I came across an event...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#Weather#Snow Hinton Park#Brown Bountiful#Snow Hinton Park#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Gifts for the Grads in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Recently, my little cousin graduated from college and is becoming a nurse. Clearly the intelligence genes didn't get passed down to me, but I can still help with gifts!. Have You Heard of these Quirky Alabama Towns? Some are Downright Unbelievable. 6 Things Southerners Say Differently Than Anyone Else. Book...
Posted by
95.3 The Bear

I’d Pay Top Dollar If a Tuscaloosa Restaurant Made This Dish

Recently, I've been trying to venture out and try more Tuscaloosa restaurants. If I ever found this dish, I'd lose my mind!. Ok, can I be honest with you? I don't think there are that many great restaurants in Tuscaloosa. There, I said it! I'll dig deeper into that topic on another day.
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Alabama State Troopers Need Our Help

The race is on for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA, to win the 2021 America's Association of State Troopers, AAST, annual America's Best Looking Cruiser contest. This is a national contest among state law enforcement agencies. Your vote will help support the men and women of law enforcement and can win it for our Alabama troopers.
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

This Expensive Sneaker Perfectly Defines Alabama’s Style

The results from this report may surprise you. We've found the most popular sneaker in Alabama right now. Ok, so full disclosure and no disrespect to anyone in Alabama but I didn't think sneakerheads were even in the state. Coming from Florida, I envisioned Alabama to be this very country and rural state. I thought it would be 30 miles to the closest grocery store and everyone had their own 5 acres of land. After I moved here I found that not to be true but I seen boots everywhere!
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

National Weather Service Extends Heat Advisory Through Saturday For Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a continuation of the heat advisory throughout Central and West Alabama until 7 PM Saturday. ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values 104 to 109. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy