Tuscaloosa, Alabama Community Members Organizes Back To School Giveaway

The results from this report may surprise you. We've found the most popular sneaker in Alabama right now. Ok, so full disclosure and no disrespect to anyone in Alabama but I didn't think sneakerheads were even in the state. Coming from Florida, I envisioned Alabama to be this very country and rural state. I thought it would be 30 miles to the closest grocery store and everyone had their own 5 acres of land. After I moved here I found that not to be true but I seen boots everywhere!