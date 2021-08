The Arizona Cardinals have been busy over the last week, signing Corey Peters, Greg Dortch, and Aleva Hifo. Both Dortch and Hifo are considered return specialists so it seems the Cardinals are exploring all possible options there. Andy Isabella did not look particularly good as a returner last season and the Cardinals will probably want to preserve Rondale Moore’s health by keeping him off special teams. The same goes for Christian Kirk and his health.