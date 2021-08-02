Cancel
Zach Tinker Joins ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem,’ Chandler Massey and Greg Rikaart Reprise Roles

By Errol Lewis
soapoperanetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the return of Sonny Kiriakis on “Days of our Lives,” albeit in the five-part limited spinoff series “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem” set to premiere soon on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock announced today that “The Young and the Restless” actor Zach Tinker (Fenmore Baldwin) has...

