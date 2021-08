A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. BNP Paribas cut Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.