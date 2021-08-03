Market Morning Briefing: Pound Has Bounced A Bit From 1.3873

Equities look mixed within their broad sideways range. As mentioned yesterday, a fresh trigger looks likely to be needed to see an upside breakout of the range that we have been expecting. Else a fall within the range is possible in the coming days. Dow is struggling to breach 35000 decisively and can fall to 34250-34000 within its 33000-35250 range. DAX looks mixed and has equal chances of moving either side within the 15200-15800 range. Nikkei has to break above 28000 to move up towards the upper end of its 27000-29500 range. Else there is a danger of breaking below 27000. Shanghai has room to move up towards 3500 on a break above 3460. Sensex and Nifty are moving up within their 52000-53200 and 15600-15900/16000 range and need to see if they can break the range on the upside from here itself.