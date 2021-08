A small town kid has led a healthcare staffing company to double the S&P 500’s return. A technical expert joined her colleagues’ startup and left the industry in the dust. According to author LouAnn Lofton, female investors spend more time researching investments and less time trading. Perhaps that's why their portfolios outperform their male counterparts, on average. It could also be one of the reasons women who hold the top spot at a company also tend to outperform. A 2019 report from CNBC showed 13 of the 24 female CEOs of companies in the S&P 500 index delivered better returns than the index as a whole. Research from Australia's Macquarie Business School validated the conclusion when expanding the group to companies with at least three women on the board of directors.