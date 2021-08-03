Trails and Sidewalk Committee Meeting

RECEIVED: 8/2/21 at 3:54 pm. TOPICS: Action Items: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations, Community Impact Review, and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street, Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.323, Apartments and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 7, Parking and Access Regulation. General Public Comment. Adoption of Minutes: 5/19/21, 7/21/21, 7/27/21, 8/10/21. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Comments / 0