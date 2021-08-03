Cancel
Trails and Sidewalk Committee Meeting

kennett.pa.us
 17 days ago

This is a hybrid meeting held both in person in the Public Meeting Room at the Township Building and also online via Zoom. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83100932858 Dial by Phone: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 831 0093 2858 Passcode: 326648.

www.kennett.pa.us

Politicshonolulu.gov

Nanakuli NB Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197663641?pwd=NUttYUxHV3RxVC9GRUJqZjhqOG9CZz09. Rules of Speaking: Anyone wishing to speak is asked to raise their hand, and when recognized by the Chair, to address comments to the Chair. Speakers are encouraged to keep their comments under three (3) minutes, and those giving reports are urged to keep their reports to less than three (3) minutes. Please silence all electronic devices.
Politicsca.gov

Project Review and Advisory Committee Meeting

The Project Review and Advisory Committee (PRAC) serves as technical advisory committee on subdivisions, takes referrals from Board and Planning Commission, approves, oversees and makes recommendations to the Board and LAFCO concerning minor subdivisions, examines projects to determine necessity of preparing an Environmental Impact Report and recommends on environmental issues.
Hanover, NJhanovertownship.com

Economic Development Advisory Committee Meeting - Zoom Meeting

Please see the agenda for directions, links, and phone numbers to join the meeting. During the remote meeting, members of the public will be muted on Zoom. If you would like to speak during the designated public comment portion of the meeting, please press 9 on your telephone or the "raise hand" icon on the Zoom app and wait to be recognized by the host, who will unmute you to speak. When you are done speaking, the host will again mute you. Please be advised that there is a 5-minute limit on all public comments.
Educationaps.edu

Indian Education and Indian Parent Committee Meeting

IPC Monthly Meeting & IEC Quarterly Meeting on August 19, 2021. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time (US and Canada) The Indian Education Committee/Indian Parent Committee will hold their first parent meetings on Thursday, August 19, 2021, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting hosted on Zoom.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee meets Aug. 19

The Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee is comprised of Estes Valley area residents, property owners, and business owners (as designated by the Planning Area in the Land Use Code) appointed by the Larimer County Board of Commissioners, for the purpose of providing an organized forum that is open for public participation and is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the identity and quality of the Estes Valley area.
Politicskennett.pa.us

Board Of Supervisors Public Meeting

The Board of Supervisors Meetings are now hybrid. You can attend in person at the Township Building or virtually via Zoom. The Zoom link and agenda will be available via the Agenda Center the Friday before the meeting. You can also see all of the public meeting documents that accompany this meeting on our website by hovering over "Government" and then selecting "Public Meeting Documents" on the bottom left side of the menu.
Hoover, ALhooveral.org

City Council Finance Committee Meetings

The City Council Finance Committee will hold a Budget Hearing on Thursday, September 2, 2021, starting at 1:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane, Hoover, AL, 35216. This is an informational session and no vote will be taken. The City Council Finance Committee will...
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Trenton Utility Committee to meet on Tuesday

The Trenton Utility Committee next week will review bids for tree trimming and lime sludge removal. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Tuesday. August 17 at 6 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The agenda also includes a review of a clarifier modification...
Holyoke, MAholyoke.org

Community Preservation Act Committee Meeting – 8.11.21

There will be a regular meeting of the Community Preservation Act Committee. PLEASE NOTE: Due to the declared public health emergency and in accordance with temporary state-wide changes to Open Meeting Law, this meeting will be held remotely. Meeting can be accessed at: www.zoom.us at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81831958538?pwd=VHlMRk9jSGdLTFo0UFNRQ1NKTGFvZz09 or call: 1 (301)...
Politicscoab.us

Environmental Stewardship Committee (ESC) Meeting

Please Note: Two or more members of the Environmental Stewardship Committee, City Commission, and any board or committee of the City of Atlantic Beach may be in attendance. This meeting will be live-streamed and videotaped. The video recording will be posted within four business days on the City's website. To access live or recorded videos, click on the Meeting Videos tab on the city's home page at www.coab.us.
Politicsca.gov

Coordinated Entry Advisory Committee Special Meeting

US: +16699009128,,94756526298# or +12532158782,,94756526298#. Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: + 1 669 900 9128 or + 1 253 215 8782. Meeting Documentation. Add to Calendar [iCal]. Agenda. 3:00pm Welcome, Roll Call and Introductions Committee Chair. 3:05pm Approval of agenda (Action...
Politicsjacksoncountyor.org

CANCELED Regional Disposal Site Advisory Committee Meeting

This meeting is being rescheduled for lack of a quorum. If an accommodation, auxiliary aid, or service is needed to participate in a County meeting, please contact the Human Resources Office at hr@jacksoncounty.org. or 541-774-6036. or TTY/TDD 711 or 800-735-2900. Requests made at least 48 hours prior to the meeting,...
Campbell County, TN1450wlaf.com

One BOE committee meeting canceled; two others go to offsite venues

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Athletic Committee meeting scheduled for today, Aug. 17, has been canceled. A rescheduling will be determined at a later date. The Campbell County Board of Education will meet in a workshop session on Mon., Aug. 23 at 6 pm, in the CCHS Commons area. All members are urged to attend. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss ESSER 3.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council - Special Meeting

RECEIVED: 8/2/21 at 3:54 pm. TOPICS: Action Items: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations, Community Impact Review, and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street, Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.323, Apartments and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 7, Parking and Access Regulation. General Public Comment. Adoption of Minutes: 5/19/21, 7/21/21, 7/27/21, 8/10/21. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Arlington, MAYourArlington

Democratic Town Committee to meet Sept. 9

The next meeting of the Arlington Democratic Town Committee is scheduled via Zoom conference for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. All interested Democrats are cordially invited. If you'd like to attend, please fill out the Google form at here >> to receive the meeting link, which will be sent a couple of days before the meeting.
University Park, MDupmd.org

Development Overview Committee (DOC) Meeting

This meeting is open to the public is welcome to attend. This committee's role is to review and make recommendations to the Council regarding all matters involving planning, zoning, and development of areas within one mile of the Town. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.
Fulton County, OHCrescent-News

Northwest State Exec Committee of Trustees to meet

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet tomorrow at noon in room C200 for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the regular Board of Trustees meeting on August 27. No action will be taken at this meeting.
Politicscityofpaloalto.org

City/School Liaison Committee Meeting

The City/School Liaison Committee holds regular meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Occasionally Committee will hold special meetings to accommodate further discussions or scheduling conflicts. Zoom Information. Join the City/School Liaison Committee meeting by Zoom to provide public comment or just to watch. Meeting ID:...

