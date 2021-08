When it was time for my first baby to start kindergarten, I couldn’t believe the time had gone so quickly. How could this little person be ready to spend all day away from me in the big school? Was she actually ready? By the time my twins were kindergarten-bound, I knew better what to expect, and had faith that it would all turn out all right. However, I still ran through a kinder-readiness checklist in my head to soothe my mama’s heart.