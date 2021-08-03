Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Marion Franklin "Bud" Mosley

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion Franklin "Bud" Mosley, 68, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Branson. He was born January 7, 1953, in Williams, Ariz., to James Woodrow Mosley and Clara Mae Manasco. Bud was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He spent his childhood in Prescott, Ariz. He graduated from Prescott High School and furthered his education at George Washington University and Wichita State University. Over the years, he served in the Navy, the Army, and Army reserves, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. He taught Medical Laboratory Science at NorthArk in Harrison, and worked for the VA in Fayetteville, as a Laboratory Manager.

