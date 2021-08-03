Elvis Wayne Smith, 80, of Conway, Ark., transitioned from this life July 31st, 2021, after a hard, tough battle with several illnesses. He was born May 9th, 1941, in Little Rock, Ark., to L.V. and Bessie Smith. He was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. He was a Baptist minister in churches at Temple Baptist Church (Benton, Ark.), Keo Baptist Church (Keo, Ark.), Cocklebur Baptist Church (Ward, Ark.), and associate pastor at Wooster Baptist Church (Wooster, Ark.) and Friendship Baptist Church (Vilonia, Ark.). He received a diploma from Boyce Bible School, an extension of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He loved telling others about Jesus. He served in all of the offices at one time or another at Spring Lake Baptist Assembly. Elvis proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a strong Razorback and Dallas Cowboy fan.