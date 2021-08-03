Marcus Wayne (Mark) Stringfellow, was born on January 17, 1961. He was the son of James Harvey Stringfellow and Nelda Keating Stringfellow. He attended Pine Bluff High School, graduating in 1979. He was employed by the Department of Correction as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He truly enjoyed his work. He touched the lives of many people with his ability to inspire, motivate, and work with others to set positive goals and make changes for themselves. He valued others and worked hard to put their needs and concerns first. He was loved and respected by many people. Mark will be remembered as a hard working, compassionate, caring man.