Suzanne Machelle Graham, 56, of Hindsville passed away peacefully Saturday, July 31, in Springdale. She was born December 18, 1964, in Springdale to Eldon and Audrey Bagwell of Hindsville. Suzanne was the director of the Dazzling Diamonds Chorus, a coach for the AIM Trap Team, and a longtime member of Huntsville Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sporting clays and had a special place in her heart for her school family. She will forever be in our hearts.