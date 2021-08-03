Catherine Ann Snyder Martindale, passed away on July 30, 2021. She was born December 4, 1934, in Little Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arkansas Pete Snyder, Ola Catherine Percefull Snyder and her husband, Ora Cornelius Martindale Jr. She is survived by her three sisters, Jayne Snyder Mann, Frances Snyder Tierney, Nancy Snyder Hunt and her brother-in-law, John Hunt. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Martindale Quaranta and her husband Mark Quaranta. Her grandsons, Daniel Wardlaw and his wife Dominique Wardlaw, Blake Tierney, and Aaron Tierney. Her step-grandson, Tyler Quaranta and his wife Viviana Quaranta. Two step great-granddaughters, Tessa Quaranta and Freya Quaranta.