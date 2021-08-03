Ray Allen Johnston
Pastor Ray Allen Johnston, 73, of North Little Rock, passed July 27, 2021. The pastor of Union Valley Baptist Church in Kerr, Ark., for 28 years. He was a bus driver for NLR school district for ten years, and retired from Arkansas Democrat Gazette in 2012. He was preceded in death by parents: Eugene Johnston, Ruthia and Odell Wise, son, Kevin and siblings: Leon and Sophia. Loving memories left to wife: Billie W. Johnston, children, Cedric, Ahmad, Eric, and Alisha, siblings, Eugene, Leonard, Larry, Carolyn, and LaRuth.www.arkansasonline.com
