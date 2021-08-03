Ernest Dowthard Jr. 59, of Little Rock, Ark., departed this life on July 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Ernest Dowthard Sr. He leaves his three children to cherish his memories, Danielle, Ernest III, Xzavier; and one grandchild, Madison Irvin; along with a host of cousins and special friends. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981 to 1984. He worked for both First Student Transportation and Guard One Security Company. When not at work, he loved reading and eating anything with gravy!