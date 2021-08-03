Keith Sinclair Martin, 63, of Gravette, died August 1, 2021, at OCH Hospital in Gravette, Ark. He was born September 3, 1957, to Larry Martin and Hallie Hutton Martin. Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Emogene Long Hutton and Joseph Martin and Shirley Reeves Martin Karr, and nephew, Bobby Stacy and grandniece, Raven Jean Wells. Keith is survived by his parents, one brother, Kevin Martin of Gravette, and two sisters, Claudia Martin of Gentry and Shari Martin Poe and husband, Donnie Poe of Gravette.