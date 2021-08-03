Pioneering journalist Martha Leslie Douglas, longtime reporter and columnist for the Arkansas Gazette, died July 29 in Atlanta. She was 98. Douglas was hired to the Gazette in 1950 by editor Harry Ashmore as a general assignment reporter, one of only two women in the newsroom. In an era when women journalists were usually relegated to the society pages, her first assignment was a story on school integration developments in Arkansas County. That story turned into a regular assignment covering Arkansas schools. She also wrote about the federal courts and state and federal elections, including Senator John McClellan's 1954 re-election campaign.