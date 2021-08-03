Charles Carrick "Chuck" Whitcombe, 82, of Cabot, Ark., passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Francis Henry Whitcombe and Catherine Meyer Carrick on July 13, 1939. The majority of his career was with Lennox Heating and Air Conditioning. He started in Marshalltown, Iowa, then Columbus, Ohio, where his two children were born, and finally Stuttgart, Ark., where he coordinated construction of the manufacturing facility and later managed its operation. Chuck was very handy at building or fixing almost anything. He built his own boat as a boy and built the majority of a house for his family while in Stuttgart. Chuck loved the water and associated sports. He and his two kids spent many days in the water sailing, skiing, tubing, and jet skiing.