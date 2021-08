Murcille (Marcy) Wilson, age 95, departed this life on July 31, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born April 19, 1926, in Russellville to Sam and Mary McKinley Hutcherson. Marcy leaves behind many friends and relatives. Her granddaughters, Heather and Hidee, would like to give special thanks to the staff of The Gardens at Osage Terrace. Memorials can be made to The Gardens, 3317 SE "L" Street, Bentonville, Ark. 72712.