Wilburn Mullen, age 96, a resident of Mountain Crest, Ark., passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born August 5, 1924, in Mountain Crest, Arkansas, the son of Calvin Edward and Laura Jane (Hill) Mullen. Wilburn was a lifelong resident of Mountain Crest, he was well known for all the garden produce he shared with friends and neighbors. He worked hard his whole life raising poultry, cattle and hogs. He was born and raised on the same mountain he spent his whole life and will rest in peace there with his beloved Flora and son, Ronnie.