1min 59sec for 200m: Adam Gemili’s timing insult adds to agony of hamstring injury

Britain’s Adam Gemili pulled up injured in the men’s 200m heats after feeling an injury leaving the blocks, and he limped around the track to finish more than a minute behind the rest. In an emotional interview Gemili revealed his hamstring went in his final warm-up before the race. Gemili’s career has been hampered by fitness issues but there was hope here in Tokyo that he might be able to rediscover the form which took him within a few milliseconds of a medal in Rio. Instead he felt it as soon as the start gun went and made a...