1min 59sec for 200m: Adam Gemili’s timing insult adds to agony of hamstring injury
Britain’s sprinting woes continued at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday morning when a tear-streaked Adam Gemili was only able to walk his 200 metres heat after injury. With heavy strapping on his right hamstring, Gemili abruptly pulled up and came to a halt just two steps after coming out of the blocks before walking the remainder of the race as tears ran down his face. To add insult to injury, he was given a time of one minute 58.58 seconds after crossing the finish line.www.telegraph.co.uk
