Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

1min 59sec for 200m: Adam Gemili’s timing insult adds to agony of hamstring injury

By Ben Bloom,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain’s sprinting woes continued at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday morning when a tear-streaked Adam Gemili was only able to walk his 200 metres heat after injury. With heavy strapping on his right hamstring, Gemili abruptly pulled up and came to a halt just two steps after coming out of the blocks before walking the remainder of the race as tears ran down his face. To add insult to injury, he was given a time of one minute 58.58 seconds after crossing the finish line.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Reece Prescod
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Jazmin Sawyers
Person
Zharnel Hughes
Person
Jodie Williams
Person
Malaika Mihambo
Person
Adam Gemili
Person
Jake Wightman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insult To Injury#Hamstring Injury#Pb#Sec#European#Commonwealth#British#Team Gb#Farc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Related
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gemili suffers more Olympic misery as hamstring ruins 200m hopes

London — Adam Gemili suffered more Olympic misery when he walked his 200 metres heat as Britain's nightmare on the track at the Tokyo Games continued. The 27-year-old had his right thigh heavily strapped and pulled up immediately in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. He tore his hamstring in his...
Sportsinews.co.uk

Adam Gemili left in tears and ‘so much pain’ after suffering injury minutes before Olympic 200m heat

Adam Gemili said it was “the worst feeling in the world” to have pulled up injured a few metres into his 200m heat of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 27-year-old, who is one of only three British men ever to have run under 10 seconds for the 100m and under 20 seconds for the 200m, lined up in the fourth heat of the 200m on Tuesday morning with some strapping visible on his right hamstring under his Team GB uniform.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Adam Gemili injured moments before 200m heats as US teen Erriyon Knighton sends warning

Britain’s Adam Gemili pulled up injured in the men’s 200m heats after feeling an injury leaving the blocks, and he limped around the track to finish more than a minute behind the rest. In an emotional interview Gemili revealed his hamstring went in his final warm-up before the race. Gemili’s career has been hampered by fitness issues but there was hope here in Tokyo that he might be able to rediscover the form which took him within a few milliseconds of a medal in Rio. Instead he felt it as soon as the start gun went and made a...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Dina Asher-Smith returns to set 4x100m relay record before shock USA exit

Dina Asher-Smith is back, and she helped Britain’s 4x100m squad set a new national record 41.55sec to qualify for the final in the fastest time of the heats. The British male quartet also qualified for the final after finishing second behind Jamaica as USA suffered a shock exit.Asher-Smith withdrew from the 200m after struggling in the 100m semi-finals, revealing she had been nursing a hamstring injury picked up in Gateshead last month. But she returned here and after Asha Philip passed the baton to Imani Lansiquot, Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to hand over to Daryll Neita who beat USA...
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 200M Medal Winners, Times and Results

Canada's Andre De Grasse captured the gold medal in the men's 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with a winning time of 19.62 seconds at Japan National Stadium. The United States' Kenneth Bednarek (19.68) came in second to secure the silver medal, while fellow American Noah Lyles (19.74) rounded out the podium by finishing third for bronze.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmer Simone Manuel Wants Media To ‘Stop Interviewing’ Athletes after Poor Performances

Imagine working toward a goal for years, maybe even your entire life. Then, when you’re on the world’s biggest stage, you see your dreams crumble. Now, imagine someone sticking a microphone and camera in your face before you can truly process what just happened. Many Olympians don’t have to imagine what this is like. It is their reality. Even those who take home the gold feel the pressure during interviews. US swimmer Simone Manuel knows all about this. Frankly, the two-time gold medalist is fed up with how the media treats athletes who have just experienced a crushing loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy