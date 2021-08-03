Cancel
Germany’s Mihambo swipes women’s long jump gold on final leap; USA’s Reese takes silver

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaika Mihambo won Germany’s third gold medal in the women’s long jump with a final round leap.

ktvz.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Silver#Gold Medal
Gulfport, MSWDAM-TV

Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump

TOKYO, Japan (WLOX) - Brittney Reese put her name in track and field history - again - on Monday night, winning a silver medal in the long jump. Reese has now won an Olympic medal in three different games (gold in 2012, silver in 2016). Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold by three centimeters, topping Reese’s 6.97-meter jump with a jump of 7 meters even.

