Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxes into finals

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican featherweight Duke Ragan advanced to the final with a 4-1 win over Samuel Takyi of Ghana of Tuesday, ensuring he’ll fly home with gold or silver from the Tokyo Olympics. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ragan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featherweight#U S#Boxing#Combat#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
Idaho StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: August Promotional Schedule has us reminiscing

(Photo credit should read SCOTT ROVAK/AFP via Getty Images) We are turning into the Dog Days of Summer, as their are about two months left of baseball this season. The Houston Astros are contenders, as they return home for their first August homestand on Thursday. The promotional schedule has been...
Entertainmentwmleader.com

Subway franchisees are fed up with Megan Rapinoe’s TV ads

Megan Rapinoe kicked up another round of controversy at the Tokyo Olympics — and now a group of Subway franchisees are pressuring the fast-food giant to give her the boot. The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitchwoman for the fast-food giant this spring.
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmer Simone Manuel Wants Media To ‘Stop Interviewing’ Athletes after Poor Performances

Imagine working toward a goal for years, maybe even your entire life. Then, when you’re on the world’s biggest stage, you see your dreams crumble. Now, imagine someone sticking a microphone and camera in your face before you can truly process what just happened. Many Olympians don’t have to imagine what this is like. It is their reality. Even those who take home the gold feel the pressure during interviews. US swimmer Simone Manuel knows all about this. Frankly, the two-time gold medalist is fed up with how the media treats athletes who have just experienced a crushing loss.
Family Relationshipsearnthenecklace.com

Duke Ragan’s Family: Facts about the Boxer’s Parents, Siblings and Daughter

Duke Ragan won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming only the second silver medalist from Team USA in the men’s featherweight boxing division since 2000. His rapid rise to his biggest accomplishment to date, at only 23 years old, has also shifted focus towards Duke Ragan’s family. The Olympian got into the sport because of his family, and his father accompanies him as his lifelong coach. While Ragan dominated the ring, he also had to sacrifice time with his child, who is his biggest motivation to get better. As they are the reason he is in the Olympics today, we turn the spotlight on Ragan’s family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy