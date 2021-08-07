Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

NEW LISTING MLS #1889940 – BIG RAPIDS AREA - $259,900

Cadillac News
 3 days ago

NEW LISTING MLS #1889940 – BIG RAPIDS AREA - $259,900 Gorgeous 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,200 finished sq ft! 20' x 40' deck overlooking a 18' x 36' in ground pool! Many new updates including A new high efficiency furnace, central air, flooring, paint and in-ground sprinkler system! All this sitting on a 1/2 acre wooded lot not far from town! This is a Great home that has so much to offer! It is a must see! Call Barry Fall today (231)357-4673 ERA GREATER NORTH PROPERTIES 3080 W 13th Street Cadillac MI 49601.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

