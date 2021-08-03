Can the Indian hockey team win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics? — Quartz India

The 2020 Olympic Games came to a close this weekend, and I must confess I am going to miss them even though they will forever be associated with that regrettable year. These games seemed cursed in every conceivable way; first they were postponed for a year, putting them into 2021. Then, when they seemed to be on track to have a successful event in spite of the postponement, COVID-19 returned and forced the games to be held in empty venues. Finally, television viewership was down because they were held in Japan, and the results of the competitions were common knowledge here in the United States long before they were broadcast. In spite of all of this, I found the 2020 Games to be entertaining, compelling and, at times, inspiring.