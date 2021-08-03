Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Can the Indian hockey team win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics? — Quartz India

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 41 years, India’s men’s hockey team is one match away from an Olympic medal. After a stellar 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarter-finals on Aug. 1, India sailed into the semi-finals against Belgium with confidence. At half time during today’s (Aug. 2) match, the two teams were tied 2-2. But the game got away from India in the next 45 minutes with Belgium winning 5-2.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quartz India#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Swimming & Surfingcalbears.com

Cal Women's Rowing Enjoys Successful Olympics

The Cal women's rowing program brought home three medals – including two golds – at the recently completed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's the most medals – and golds – the program has secured in a single Olympics in history. "I'm just really happy for the kids that earned the...
SportsFrederick News-Post

Going for the gold

The 2020 Olympic Games came to a close this weekend, and I must confess I am going to miss them even though they will forever be associated with that regrettable year. These games seemed cursed in every conceivable way; first they were postponed for a year, putting them into 2021. Then, when they seemed to be on track to have a successful event in spite of the postponement, COVID-19 returned and forced the games to be held in empty venues. Finally, television viewership was down because they were held in Japan, and the results of the competitions were common knowledge here in the United States long before they were broadcast. In spite of all of this, I found the 2020 Games to be entertaining, compelling and, at times, inspiring.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Auburn Caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics With Six Medals, Three Gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but first here’s...
WorldBirmingham Star

Hockey Team to start training for Commonwealth

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh said that the team will start training from next month as the team has a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games. The Indian hockey men and women hockey players from Punjab received a rousing...
Sportsanjournal.com

The Tokyo Olympics

Well, it's over. We won't see the summer athletes for another three years. One American subscription channel did a decent job in covering the games. BBC 1 and 2 did an outstanding job with the added bonus of broadcasting the games without commercials. As the days went on we learned...
Beauty & Fashionwmleader.com

Úrsula Corberó Birthday Special: Money Heist’s Tokyo Is Bold, Eccentric and a Rule-Breaker When It Comes to Fashion (View Pics)

Spanish beauty Úrsula Corberó turns a year older on August 11. She is better known as Tokyo from La Casa de Papel. On Money Heist, she is fierce, sassy, and hot, but in real life, she’s a total sweetheart. However, if we specifically talk about her fashion sense, we do feel that Tokyo and Úrsula have similar tastes. First things first, if you scroll through the babe’s Instagram account you will notice that her style is eccentric and over the top. Yes, she cannot settle for LESS when it’s about fashion and her social media serves proof. Money Heist Season 4 Review: The Popular Spanish Netflix Thriller Returns for a Bloodier and Messier Season.
Sportschamberbusinessnews.com

Arizonans compete in Tokyo Olympics, bring home medals

Team USA topped both the overall medal count and gold medal count in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which concluded Sunday. After initially lagging China in the gold medal count, Team USA edged out China on the last day of the Olympics by one gold medal, topping both the overall and gold medal counts for the third Summer Olympics in a row. At the conclusion of the games, Team USA earned 113 medals, of which 39 were gold medals. Runner-up China earned 88 medals, of which 38 were gold medals.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Warhammer Plus is a stand-alone streaming app for mobile and smart TVs

Warhammer Plus is a bold new streaming service from Games Workshop that goes live on Aug. 25. On Wednesday the British publisher announced details on how the service will actually work, including details on the stand-alone app that will power the subscription-based platform. According to the announcement, Warhammer Plus will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy