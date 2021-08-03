Can the Indian hockey team win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics? — Quartz India
For the first time in 41 years, India's men's hockey team is one match away from an Olympic medal. After a stellar 3-1 win against Great Britain in the quarter-finals on Aug. 1, India sailed into the semi-finals against Belgium with confidence. At half time during today's (Aug. 2) match, the two teams were tied 2-2. But the game got away from India in the next 45 minutes with Belgium winning 5-2.
