Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Alcohol use linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors are sounding the alarm over research showing a link between drinking alcohol and cancer. More than 700,000 new cancer cases were linked to alcohol consumption in 2020 — a time when many Americans reported drinking more. The research, published in the July 13 edition of Lancet Oncology, found that...

wmleader.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Alcohol#Cancer Treatment#Food Drink#Americans#Lancet Oncology#Northwestern Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancerhenryford.com

Why Does Alcohol Increase Your Cancer Risk?

You’ve probably heard that drinking too much alcohol can lead to a host of health problems. You may have also heard that it can increase your cancer risk. But how so? And how much do you have to drink to be at a higher risk for developing cancer?. “One drink...
Cancereasyhealthoptions.com

How to release proteins in your body that attack cancer

I don’t know anyone who professes to love exercise, but I don’t think anyone would argue the fact that exercise is good for your health. Following a regular exercise routine, and not necessarily an overly strenuous one, is good for just about everything: your heart, your lungs, your weight and your brainpower.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New research finds alcohol linked to higher risk of several cancers

You don’t have to be a heavy drinker to be at increased risk for cancer, according to a new study. The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has found that even light to moderate drinking was linked to a considerably higher risk of several types of cancer. They include breast, colon and oral cancers. Those who consumed up to two alcoholic drinks a day represented 1 in 7 cases of all new cancers in 2020.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Heavy drinking can raise your risk for several cancers

Earlier this week, researchers at the University of Toronto uncovered an alarming link between alcohol consumption and cancer: Drinking six or more alcoholic beverages per day may bring an increased risk for esophageal, liver, and breast cancer. Men were especially vulnerable to cancer caused by alcohol abuse, according to the...
DrinksPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcohol addiction

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The study is at the University of Warwick. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal cortex (mOFC)...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

5 Secret Side Effects of Drinking Alcohol With Medicine

If you're taking medication that includes a warning to avoid alcohol, it's a good idea to pay attention. "The danger is real," says the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The most well-known side effect of mixing alcohol with medication is drowsiness or impaired coordination. But the combination can cause several other physical issues, some of which can lead to organ damage or even death. Here are five secret side effects of mixing alcohol and medication. Read on to hear about 5 you never knew about—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body.
Cancernews4sanantonio.com

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Experts remind you to get regular screenings

SAN ANTONIO - August is lung cancer awareness month and with the COVID-19 overshadowing other important health awareness topics, health experts want to remind you not to delay regular screenings. Early detection and treatment of lung cancer may result in a better chance of survival . More men and women...
DrinksInverse

Alcohol especially increases the risk of cancer for one group, study reveals

The nectar of the gods has a problem. While evidence suggests a moderate amount of alcohol, typically red wine, may conjure some health benefits, a growing body of research points to the complex, negative ways alcohol interacts with the body. Alcohol is responsible for 1 in 20 deaths globally — in a new study, scientists claim this number might be even higher.
HealthMedicineNet.com

Can Alcoholic Hepatitis Be Reversed?

Mild alcoholic hepatitis can usually be reversed. However, if it becomes severe and reaches the stage of liver cirrhosis, it is usually irreversible. Liver cirrhosis is a condition in which the healthy liver tissue gets replaced with the scarred tissue. Alcoholic hepatitis may result in short-term to long-term liver damage....
CancerPosted by
The Guardian

Alcohol linked to more cancers than thought, study finds

Consuming alcohol increases the risk of getting more cancers than previously thought, according to a major study, which also found that drinking coffee protects against liver cancer. Alcohol consumption is linked to several cancers including those of the head and neck – mouth, pharynx and larynx – oesophageal and bowel,...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Doctors twice as likely to find skin cancer this way

Northwestern University issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Patients worried about a skin lesion should consider asking their dermatologist for a full-body scan versus just examining the lesion in isolation, as a new Northwestern Medicine study has found doctors are more than twice as likely to find skin cancer with a full-body check.
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Drinking linked to cancer

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Doctors are sounding the alarm over new research showing a link between drinking and cancer. A new study found over four percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol consumption. Most cancers linked to alcohol use were in people who have more than two drinks a day, but lighter drinkers were also affected. More than 100,000 cases worldwide were in people who averaged less than two drinks a day.

Comments / 2

Community Policy