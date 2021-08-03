Black man reportedly assaulted by white men at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

A Michigan man has been handed five years in prison for assaulting a Black teenager with a bike chain at a beach in Monroe and repeatedly using racial slurs as he did so, prosecutors announced.Lee Mouat, 43, of New Port had pleaded guilty in March to wilfully causing bodily injury to an 18-year-old because of his race.According to court documents, the incident took place at Sterling State Park on Lake Eerie in June 2020 when Mouat used multiple racial slurs while confronting a group of Black teenagers ostensibly for playing loud music.He yelled “N****** don’t belong on this beach” and...