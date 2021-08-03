Cancel
Nets re-sign Blake Griffin, lose Jeff Green in NBA free agency

By Donald Langer
Cover picture for the articleThey went into the opening night of free agency as a championship favorite and came out of it the same way, keeping their starting five intact. The Nets re-signed unrestricted free agent center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, in a move first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post. The 32-year-old Griffin started all 12 playoff games and should combine with the Big 3 and Joe Harris to give the Nets a semblance of stability as well as much-needed grit.

