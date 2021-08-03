Macario's walk-off single gives Express a wild win over St. Cloud

It would have been difficult to top his Sunday performance, but Alejandro Macario did his best on Monday.

A day after driving in five runs in an Eau Claire Express victory, Macario again sent fans home happy by hitting a walk-off single to give Eau Claire an 11-10 win over St. Cloud at Carson Park.

The Express trailed 10-9 entering the bottom of the ninth, but scored on a throwing error to tie the game. Drew Lechnir advanced to third base on the error, setting the stage for Macario’s drive up the middle to give Eau Claire the win.

“I knew I had it won as soon as they made that error,” Macario said on the Northwoods League broadcast. “I was like, ‘I’ve just got to put the ball in play no matter what. Anything in the air’s going to work, anything on the ground might work.’ ... I got a slider a little low, and just kind of went out there and made a swing, made the best of it.”

It capped a wild, back-and-forth affair. Eau Claire rallied from three different deficits in a slugfest. The Rox plated four runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-6 lead and led 10-9 after seven frames.

After the Rox came out firing on offense, Express reliever Eddy Pelc provided crucial innings out of the bullpen to keep Eau Claire in the game. The Express were down 9-6 when he entered the game, and he turned in three innings of one-run baseball against a hot offense.

“Eddy Pelc threw an incredible game,” Macario said. “That game was on him. He saved us a bunch of runs. He pitched so well, and I give him a lot of props.”

Down by three runs, the Express clawed closer when Macario and Eddie Park both drew bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the seventh.

Ryan Lin-Peistrup was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth before St. Cloud’s pitcher overthrew first base on a Lechnir bunt attempt. It allowed Lin-Peistrup to score and Lechnir to reach third, and Macario took care of the rest.

Lin-Peistrup, Macario and Nick Marinconz all had two hits for Eau Claire.

It was the second straight win for the Express, who are tied for second place in the Great Plains East Division with Duluth. Both clubs are a half-game back of Waterloo in the standings. Waterloo won the first-half division title, and if the Bucks were to win it again in the second half, the second-place team would earn a playoff spot.

Express mourn alumnus’ death

Garrett Gouldsmith, who played for the Express in 2018, died Sunday. He was 22.

Gouldsmith drowned at Donner Lake in California, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. He played college baseball at both New Mexico and Washington State, and spent the summer of 2018 with Eau Claire.

“Our thoughts are with the Gouldsmith family during this difficult time,” the Express tweeted on Monday.