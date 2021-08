It is something you hear a quarterback and center call out before every single snap — “54 is the MIKE.” The MIKE is usually the middle linebacker and gives the offensive line a reference point in their blocking schemes. For many years in Atlanta, Deion Jones has manned that position, but that is likely not who will be there this year. “(Foye) has done a really nice job,” Arthur Smith said. “He had a very productive year last year. It’s early, but he’s taken over that role at middle linebacker.” After an impressive interception during a one-on-one against Qadree Ollison, there are many eyes on Oluokun’s progress in Dean Pees’ defense.