Hammond, LA

Hot August Night still a go

By staffwriter@hammondstar.com
Hammond Daily Star
 4 days ago

Being an outdoor event, Hot August Night is still scheduled for Aug. 27, but Hammond Downtown Development District officials said health and safety are the priority. DDD officials on Monday announced the following: requiring face coverings for all who attend indoors; spacing vendor booths at least six feet apart; placing hand sanitizing stations around the stage area; closing all parallel parking spaces along Thomas Street to create a larger sidewalk space; closing vehicular traffic on Cate and Charles streets in front of La Carreta; and locating the stage in the parking lot across from Cena, where the entire parking lot will be clear of vendor booths to ensure that guests can use the entire area to spread out while listening to live music.

