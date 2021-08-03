LAPD officer dies from COVID-19 complications

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from COVID-19 complications, the agency announced Monday.

Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died Monday morning.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19," LAPD said on social media. "Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong's entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time."

Strong was most recently assigned to the South Traffic Division.

LAPD last week reported seven sworn officers and two civilian employees have died from COVID-19.