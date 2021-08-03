Intelligent Automation: The Newest Enterprise Tech Buzzword

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies, such as cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning, to robotic procedure mechanization in order to make the distinction between people, robots, and systems more obvious. As a result of this convergence of technologies, end-users benefit from automation capabilities that significantly increase corporate value and competitive advantages. Digital process automation (DPA), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence are the three main technologies that make up intelligent process automation (AI). Intelligent process automation has several advantages, including proper governance and risk reduction, coordination of work between robots, people, and systems, end-to-end visibility of processes and the customer journey, and agility and speed of process change, all of which contribute to its market adoption. Intelligent automation allows users to minimize labour expenses in their business operations while also assisting businesses in identifying and correcting skills gaps. Users can also employ intelligent automation to process large amounts of complex data and improve the speed and accuracy of human capabilities. Over the projected future, these factors are projected to propel the intelligent automation market forward.