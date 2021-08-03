Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI

Banner day for CLSMD

legalnews.com
 4 days ago

A new banner for the Catholic Lawyers Society of Metropolitan Detroit was unveiled at the Jacobs-Bellanca Summer Picnic on July 18. Monsignor Ronald Browne, CLSMD’s spiritual advisor, blessed the banner during Mass at the picnic, which was held at Osius Park in Grosse Pointe Shores (photo above). Msgr. Browne was assisted by CLSMD Secretary Marcia McBrien. The banner was created by seamstress Maureen Lechner (photo below with CLSMD Vice-President Gregory DeMars), working with CLSMD President Robert Gazall, Vice-President DeMars, and Board Member Robert Klucens.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clsmd#Board#The Legal News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy