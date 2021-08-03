Banner day for CLSMD

A new banner for the Catholic Lawyers Society of Metropolitan Detroit was unveiled at the Jacobs-Bellanca Summer Picnic on July 18. Monsignor Ronald Browne, CLSMD’s spiritual advisor, blessed the banner during Mass at the picnic, which was held at Osius Park in Grosse Pointe Shores (photo above). Msgr. Browne was assisted by CLSMD Secretary Marcia McBrien. The banner was created by seamstress Maureen Lechner (photo below with CLSMD Vice-President Gregory DeMars), working with CLSMD President Robert Gazall, Vice-President DeMars, and Board Member Robert Klucens.