It is hard to stand up for your rights if you don’t know what they are. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) was written to strike a complicated balance between innovation, speech, and creative work online. This complexity—in particular Section 1201, which prohibits circumvention of technological protection measures like digital rights management (DRM)—is especially hard on open source developers working in their spare time, without the resources of a large company behind them. When developers looking to learn, tinker, or make beneficial tools face a takedown claim under Section 1201, it is often simpler and safer to just fold, removing code from public view and out of the common good.