Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: A freshman, Gee has all four seasons of eligibility ahead of him. Depth Chart: Gee arrives at Notre Dame with some vague hopes of playing time right away given the Irish do not yet have an established starter at safety opposite star junior Kyle Hamilton. Seniors Houston Griffith and DJ Brown will continue to compete for that role in the preseason, but as long as a competition is afloat, Gee could join it with impressive play.