Columbus, OH

Yes, private businesses are allowed to require people get COVID-19 vaccines, but there are exceptions

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan businesses mandate that you get the vaccine to enter their property?. Attorney Mark Landes with the Isaac Wiles law firm in Columbus. Yes, but there are some exceptions. Landes said it is legal to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it comes from guidelines with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. However, he said the employer has to give the employee the opportunity to decline a vaccine.

