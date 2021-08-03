Solid second quarter for Premier

Fortitude Gold more than tripled its earnings in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the Colorado Springs-based gold producer announced Tuesday. Fortitude earned $8.33 million, or 34 cents a share, during the April-to-June quarter, up from $2.4 million, or 10 cents a share, during the first quarter. The company lost $1.68 million a year earlier when operations were just beginning at its Nevada mine while part of Gold Resource. Fortitude was spun off as a separate public company late last year. Revenue increased 25.4% to $25.9 million in the second quarter and was triple the total of the same quarter last year.