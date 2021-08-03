Cancel
In plainspeak, prison escapes shouldn’t happen

Cover picture for the articleIt seems common sense: Prisons are meant to discipline criminals by keeping them locked away from the rest of society. The function of a prison is to keep the inmates, well, imprisoned. But according to an Associated Press report, our nation’s minimum-security federal prison facilities are not really doing that. In fact, over the past year and a half, 29 prisoners have escaped from federal facilities, with nearly half remaining uncaught.

Public SafetyBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Even after prison, many Americans are held captive

Did you realize that there are more Americans on parole or probation than are held within the prison system? Yep, it's hard to fathom, but 1 in 58 American adults -- about 4.4 million citizens -- are currently under some sort of community supervision. Do they all need to be?...
Law EnforcementThe Jewish Press

Disband the FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues its downward spiral into terminal corruption. Sadly, the scandals, criminality and ethical abuses of the organization are largely ignored by the American public and by the institutions of government charged with oversight and correction. Outrage after outrage is reported, hearings are held, Inspector General reports are issued — but the systemic corruption is never really tackled and dirty cops skate away virtually unscathed.
Illinois StatePosted by
Fox News

Illinois authorities hunt suspect who escaped prison transport van on way to jail

Illinois authorities are searching for a suspect who escaped from custody by hopping out of a transport van on its way to jail. Hugo R. Avila, 21, was in custody of the Elgin Police Department in relation to felony traffic related offenses, and was being transported to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department when he escaped around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday from a transport vehicle in the area of Randall Road and Route 64 in St. Charles, Illinois, according to a press release.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The Pandemic Showed Home Detention Works

Whenever the government declares the pandemic is officially over, thousands of nonviolent, low-level offenders may be sent back to prison. The Biden administration claims it is legally required to send the offenders back, but there's nothing stopping it from using mass commutations to stop this from happening. Approximately 4,000 low-level,...
Immigrationbluebonnetnews.com

Smuggling 119 illegal aliens in trailer lands man in prison

A 32-year-old Houstonian has been ordered to federal prison for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Brodrick Keith Rhodes pleaded guilty April 7. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Rhodes to serve a 50-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of...
Politicsaclufl.org

How America Disguised 65,000 Prison Beds

Fifty years ago, as the U.S. began building the world’s largest infrastructure for human caging, many Americans envisioned a future without prisons. Prisons, in the eyes of many, were irrevocably broken and incompatible with democracy. A committee convened by Lyndon B. Johnson to study law enforcement wrote that “life in many institutions is at best barren and futile, and at worst unspeakably brutal and degrading” and lamented that many prisoners labored “under conditions scarcely distinguishable from slavery.”
Law EnforcementMarietta Daily Journal

Thousands of Border Patrol agents and officers to soon begin wearing cameras

WASHINGTON — Federal officials announced Wednesday that thousands of Border Patrol agents and officers will soon begin wearing body cameras as they patrol the southwestern and northern borders, a move that immigration advocates said would improve oversight of the agency. The policy shift comes amid allegations of aggressive behavior by...
Public SafetyVindy.com

It’s the criminal; it’s not the gun

We have little hope of solving problems if we are unable or unwilling to properly identify them. Our president, and many politicians like him, have spent much time recently discussing “gun violence.”. We don’t have a “gun violence” problem in our communities; we have a “crime” problem. In our community,...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Migrants are going missing after being released into the US: Just 6,400 out of 50,000 have reported to ICE offices after crossing the border and DON'T have court dates, shocking figures reveal

Of 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally before being released without a court date, just 13 percent have reported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to figures released on Wednesday that illustrate the pitfalls of the Biden administrations emergency immigration measures. It comes amid a continuing surge...

