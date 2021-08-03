In plainspeak, prison escapes shouldn’t happen
It seems common sense: Prisons are meant to discipline criminals by keeping them locked away from the rest of society. The function of a prison is to keep the inmates, well, imprisoned. But according to an Associated Press report, our nation’s minimum-security federal prison facilities are not really doing that. In fact, over the past year and a half, 29 prisoners have escaped from federal facilities, with nearly half remaining uncaught.www.vindy.com
