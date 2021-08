It’ll stay hot with temperatures in the 90′s most of the evening, with the heat index around 100° until sunset. We only cool to the low 80′s overnight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 70′s. More heat will be seen on Sunday as highs will hit the mid to upper 90′s during the afternoon. The Heat Index will be around 105°, especially near and east of I-35 in the afternoon.