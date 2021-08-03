miR-22 promotes stem cell traits via activating Wnt/β-catenin signaling in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Emerging evidence suggests that the cancer stem cells (CSCs) are key culprits of cancer metastasis and drug resistance. Understanding mechanisms regulating the critical oncogenic pathways and CSCs function could reveal new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. We now report that miR-22, a miRNA critical for hair follicle stem/progenitor cell differentiation, promotes tumor initiation, progression, and metastasis by maintaining Wnt/β-catenin signaling and CSCs function. Mechanistically, we find that miR-22 facilitates β-catenin stabilization through directly repressing citrullinase PAD2. Moreover, miR-22 also relieves DKK1-mediated repression of Wnt/β-catenin signaling by targeting a FosB-DDK1 transcriptional axis. miR-22 knockout mice showed attenuated Wnt/β-catenin activity and Lgr5+ CSCs penetrance, resulting in reduced occurrence, progression, and metastasis of chemically induced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Clinically, miR-22 is abundantly expressed in human cSCC. Its expression is even further elevated in the CSCs proportion, which negatively correlates with PAD2 and FosB expression. Inhibition of miR-22 markedly suppressed cSCC progression and increased chemotherapy sensitivity in vitro and in xenograft mice. Together, our results revealed a novel miR-22-WNT-CSCs regulatory mechanism in cSCC and highlight the important clinical application prospects of miR-22, a common target molecule for Wnt/β-catenin signaling and CSCs, for patient stratification and therapeutic intervention.www.nature.com
