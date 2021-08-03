Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set a Tulsa school on fire

By Maci Killman, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say Solomon T. Burton, 40, was arrested Monday night for attempting to set Skelly Elementary on fire.

Police say around 5:45 p.m., an alarm was called in at Skelly Elementary. Police say while reviewing surveillance, a man, later identified as Burton, was seen inside the building near the cafeteria pouring a liquid on the floor.

As officers were on scene, Tulsa Public Schools was reporting active alarm trips inside the building.

Responding officers along with a K-9 entered the school to search for Burton, and the officers were reportedly met with an odor of gas.

Officers say they turned off numerous burners in the kitchen and ventilated the building safely.

The K-9 on scene found Burton in the cafeteria and bit him. Police say Burton, who had two knives on him, then sprayed a fire extinguisher at the dog and officers.

Burton reportedly dropped his knife after officers told him to and was arrested. Police say they then found another knife in the Burton’s possession after he was taken into custody.

Burton was booked into the Tulsa County Jail where he faces charges including two assault and battery charges on a police officer, arson in the 4th degree, arson endangering human life, 2nd degree burglary, and assault on a police dog.

Police say Burton sustained “superficial injuries in the bite” but was medically cleared by an area hospital before being booked into jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

