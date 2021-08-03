Cancel
Beshear announces COVID testing, vaccine program in state-run health facilities following rise in cases

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday discussed the latest on the COVID-19 delta variant in Kentucky and explained how Kentucky is leading by example with a new testing and vaccine program at state-run health care facilities. “We are back into a period of time where a whole lot of things are...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

