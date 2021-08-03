Broadalbin Library seeks new home

Volunteers at the Broadalbin Library, who are looking to make it a public library, are clashing with the town government over their plans. The all-volunteer Broadalbin Library will lose its current free-of-rent building this December. The American Legion Post 337 of Broadalbin owns the building at 25 N. Main St. and has been renting the space to the volunteer library for free since 1999. Now the Legion wants the building back, and hopes to turn it into a counseling center for veterans.