Manganese X Energy Advances Preliminary Economic Assessment of Battery Hill Manganese Project with Improved Flowsheet Optimisation Demonstrating Significant Cost Savings in the Production of High Grad

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update and results from its ongoing processing and metallurgical studies. Manganese X, together with Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are completing the test work as part of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which will characterize and assess the economic and commercial viability of producing high purity, battery grade manganese products from the Battery Hill project located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

