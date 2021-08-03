"I didn't come here to play no school"

1. Looking over the B12 to see if we are interested in any of the leftovers. Everyone assumes WVU is the one school the ACC might find interesting. And certainly WVU has been contacting the ACC. ACC will listen and decide if this makes any sense. Most say there is no other schools in B12 worth taking, however there is a lot of talk of B10 and P12 taking teams, so maybe there is some value there. The ACC is probably considering if it is worth taking a group of schools from the B12. Would a group of larger schools from this region prosper as members of the ACC. We have to remember that it is not just about current situations but about future potential which can be impacted somewhat by NIL as well as impacted by being in ACC verses B12. Also, although these schools are not going to move the needle a lot there may be a group that would raise the average of the ACC as well as provide exposure to a new geographic region.