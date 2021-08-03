Realignment

Sorry for the delay, but there is a LOT going on right now. I will start with the Cookout - I know people are used to commitments and a lot of information coming out, and it was pretty evident early on that this was an intimate affair with some of the priority targets. Based on the non-committed players in attendance, I didn't really expect a whole lot of big news. As I've said over and over, this class is delayed in many respects because no one was able to take visits last year for games, or take any visits at all, until June 1 this year. Players want official visits. They want game-day atmosphere. And they want the chance to see multiple places before making a decision. This has just been a weird 17 months or so on the recruiting front, but we should start to see more normal once the games start. As far as the returns, still working on stories. I know WR Andre Greene had a great time. He and his parents were leaving campus yesterday (and he told me he was ready for a nap) when they had a change of plans and he wound up at Coach Swinney's house. They stayed until 10:30 or so. But he also said he thinks he will be at UNC's recruiting event next weekend. I've texted with Jaedyn Lukas all morning, and he will decide Wednesday between Clemson and UNC. Other than that, not a lot of big news.