Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Association conducts conference online

legalnews.com
 4 days ago

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan will conduct its 94th Annual Conference online via Zoom Wednesday through Friday, August 25-27. The conference schedule is as follows:. • Wednesday, August 25. 9 to 10:30 a.m.—The Ethical Prosecutor. 11 a.m. to noon—Supreme Court Caselaw Update. • Thursday, August 26. 9 to 10:30...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom#Hot Topics In Prosecution#The Legal News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtsatthelectern.com

No conference this week

The Supreme Court conferences on most Wednesdays. There are no conferences, however, during weeks in which the court hears oral arguments, and, in the no-argument months of July and August, the court doesn’t conference during the week containing the month’s first Wednesday. (See here.) So, there will be no conference...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court unduly manipulates burdens on voting and privacy

The Supreme Court’s two final full opinions in its 2020 Term were significant beyond their facts and results. One case (Brnovich v. DNC) challenged two recent Arizona voting restrictions; the other (Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. California) attacked California’s requirement that non-profit organizations disclose their contributors’ names. By 6-3 votes...
Collegesindianapublicmedia.org

Attorneys For Students Suing IU Appeal To Supreme Court

Attorneys for the eight IU students suing over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent IU from enforcing the mandate during appeal of the case. Upholding a lower court ruling, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled earlier this week that IU could require students and...
InternetHouston Chronicle

Online Privacy Provider To Exhibit At IACP Conference

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. With the steep rise in doxing—posting personal information online for malicious intent—directed toward police officers, 360Civic has experienced a heightened demand for their IronWall360 online privacy protection service. The company is bringing their expertise to the 2021 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) this September.
Societyminicassia.com

Code of Conduct

Recently, we have noticed some posts on social media by a handful of people saying that people who are collecting unemployment benefits don't want to go out and work and those who lost jobs during the pandemic were all collecting these benefits. We need to clarify things, as are familiar with people who lost jobs during this period of time. Not everyone qualified for these benefits. We of several who applied only to be denied. The worst part of this was that they didn't even qualify for food stamps (EBT), medicaid, or any other public assistance due to having a savings account, and were homeowners. Luckily, they did have sufficient funds to help carry them for a period of time, and yes!, they had been applying for jobs. The problem was they were over qualified, not young enough, their gender did not meet their needs, were not related to someone or close friends to someone in the job place. And the list could continue. Some applied for work in school districts, the college, agencies which receive state and federal funds such as the head start, Community Council of Idaho, and so on.
Economylegalnews.com

ABA Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division presents awards

The American Bar Association Solo, Small Firm, and General Practice Division will present several awards from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 6, at a virtual award presentation during the 2021 ABA Hybrid Annual Meeting. Those being honored include:. • Maryellen Cuthbert of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, with the 2021 Solo...
Health Servicesdallassun.com

NAHCR National Association for Health Care Recruitment Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2021 / NAHCR is holding its 47th Annual Health Care Recruitment Conference on July 26 - 28, 2021. The three day event is being held virtually, and features 30 keynote speakers and presenters. The event brings together current and aspiring healthcare and medical recruiters from both the private and public healthcare sectors. Education sessions on cutting-edge recruitment practices and strategies to further develop recruiting and talent acquisition teams into invaluable strategic business partners at their organizations.
Hartford, CTprimepublishers.com

State to Conduct Modernization of Governmental Operations

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill adopting of a new law modernizing and updating a variety of state government operations affecting procurement, digital government initiatives and the Small and Minority Business (or set-aside) Program. The legislation also adds new members with an education background to the Commission...
Public Safetylegalnews.com

Online training for prosecutors focuses on CSC cases

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan (PAAM) Violence Against Women Project (VAWP) presents an online training on “Trauma Informed Prosecutions in CSC Cases” on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Cases involving sexual assault present with their own set of challenges and difficulties, along with negative...
Washtenaw County, MIlegalnews.com

Progressive prosecutors and restorative infrastructure

There are now three elected county prosecutors in Michigan who have embraced “Progressive Prosecution.” The first was Carol Sieman in Ingham County, elected in 2016. This past election, Karen McDonald in Oakland County and Eli Savit in Washtenaw County joined the ranks. Through their policies, these progressive prosecutors place new...
Saginaw, MIlegalnews.com

At a Glance ...

SAGINAW (AP) — A federal appeals court has heard arguments in a challenge to a Michigan city's practice of marking tires to catch people who ignore time limits on parking. Alison Taylor is appealing a decision that went in favor of Saginaw. Her attorney argues that chalking tires violates the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy