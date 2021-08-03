New Altama Elementary set to open for first day of school

Inside the newly constructed Altama Elementary School, a flurry of activity persisted throughout Monday morning.

As final deliveries were dropped off, construction crews laid tile and installed ceiling panels and teachers unpacked their classrooms from cardboard boxes.

In one week, Altama Elementary will be bustling in a different way, as students arrive to see their brand new school for the first time.

Glynn County Schools will return from summer break Aug. 10, when the new school will officially open.

Final work on the campus has continued throughout the summer, wrapping up a $21.8 million project that broke ground in October 2019.

The new school is at 6045 Altama Avenue, just down the road from its former location, which will house Golden Isles Elementary teachers and students for a temporary period this school year during a separate renovation project.

Some work at the new Altama will not be done by the first day of school, said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.

“It’s still going to be a work in progress,” he said. “As you can tell, we’re still doing irrigation work out back there. We won’t have all the landscaping installed. Our objective at this point is to be able to occupy the building.”

The one-floor school has three classroom wings as well as an interior courtyard area enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass windows facing the media center and school entrance.

The school also has several environmentally-friendly features, including a geothermal heating and cooling system, centralized HVAC controls, LED flat panel lights and occupancy sensors.

A lingering loose end to tie is the installation of some exterior metal, the delivery of which has been delayed. The school’s gymnasium also will not be completed until later in the school year, Blackerby told the Glynn County Board of Education last week.

“The gym, we’ve put it on the back-burner until we get the rest of the building up and operational,” he said. “It will lag back a few weeks.”

School board member Jerry Mancil emphasized that while work at the school will not be completely wrapped up for the first day of the new year, the facility is safe for staff and students to occupy.

“We wouldn’t open it if it wasn’t safe,” Mancil said. “The school is going to be safe, and the kids will be fine. It’s just going to be some aggravation as far as folks still being there working while kids are attending class.”

Blackerby joined the district staff this summer following the retirement of Al Boudreau on June 30. Boudreau served for many years as the school district’s operations director and oversaw the construction of the new Altama Elementary since the project’s inception.

“I walked in the door and was handed a to-do list,” Blackerby said, laughing.

Workers set up the furniture in the cafeteria at the new Altama Elementary. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Blackerby moved from Camden County, where he most recently served as director of operations and previously worked as an administrator and teacher.

During a tour of the school July 22, fire alarm tests were ringing throughout the halls and most teachers’ supplies were still packed up in boxes. Classroom furniture was set up in nearly every room along with Promethean boards and other new technology.

“This is a new feature — this intercom system that we’re trying out, which also has a message board on it,” Blackerby pointed out. “Right now it shows the time, but it also has the capability, if the front office wants to send out a message, to scroll one across there.”

Each classroom also includes significant storage space, including closets outside most rooms.

Tim Long uses a forklift at the new Altama Elementary to unload the belongings that teachers had packed up at the old school. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

On Monday, school staff members walked past construction workers in hallways on their way to new classroom spaces. Others arrived and asked for directions to the administrative offices.

“This is really the final load of the office materials and some of the instructional materials,” Blackerby said Monday morning, watching a worker use a forklift to unload the belongings that teachers had packed up at the old school.

Construction crew members were scattered throughout the building and grounds, finishing work on the hallways and office areas, in the media center and courtyard and around the facility’s exterior. A few were wiping down cafeteria tables and seats.

And once it’s fully opened, the new school will have many features to excite students and staff alike.

“It’s going to be a huge upgrade for the teachers and students,” Blackerby said.