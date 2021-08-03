Mosley gets 2021 fall practice started Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of fall practice for high school football teams all across the state, and for teams in our area as well. Some hitting their respective practice fields Monday morning, some going Monday afternoon. One of those teams in the latter category, Mosley. The Dolphins working this summer under the guidance of a new head coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon, who moved east after a two year stint as the head coach at Washington High School in Pensacola. The 2003 Niceville alum working with 55 players on the varsity level. He was hired back in January, and guided the team through the off season workouts and then into the all important summer drills. Overall the coach is pleased with how all that went, and says everyone is ready to go in terms of these fall practices.